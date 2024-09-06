Serpentine House By Potiropoulos And Partners Wins Silver In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Potiropoulos and Partners Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Residential Design in Athens

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Potiropoulos and Partners as a winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category for their exceptional work, "Serpentine House." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Serpentine House within the architecture industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative residential design.The Serpentine House, located in the promising area of Athens between the seacoast and the old airport, showcases the relevance of Potiropoulos and Partners' design to current trends and needs within the architecture industry. The design aligns with and advances industry standards and practices by offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in residential architecture.The award-winning Serpentine House stands out in the market based on its merits and functionality. The architectural gesture of a long L-shaped flowing form along the two main edges of the site creates a threshold between the surrounding scenery and the resulting courtyard. This fluid form narrows and widens to create tension with the enclosed space while maintaining a rigid perimeter. The building stretches through a series of large pergolas, creating a staged sequence of closed, open, and semi-open spaces with varying levels of transparency and opacity.The recognition of the Serpentine House by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as motivation for Potiropoulos and Partners to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement in residential architecture, fostering a commitment to creating functional and aesthetically pleasing designs that benefit both users and the industry as a whole.Serpentine House was designed by Potiropoulos+Partners, with 3D visualization provided by Batis Studio.Interested parties may learn more about the Serpentine House and its designers through the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Potiropoulos and PartnersPotiropoulos+Partners, originally founded in 1989 by Dimitris Potiropoulos and Liana Nella-Potiropoulou, is one of Greece's foremost architectural firms with studios in Athens and London. The practice, rebranded in 2015 to include younger partners, addresses the world market, providing full services in design, supervision, and consulting across all scales of architecture and urban design. Potiropoulos+Partners is known for delivering the highest quality projects based on creativity, research, innovation, and excellence.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation, acknowledging creations that are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional. Recipients are celebrated for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their original innovations and notable impact on everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and creativity in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category, based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and functional efficiency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

