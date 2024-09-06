عربي


Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Sept 6: Check New Price Of 22K, 24K, Gold

9/6/2024 1:24:53 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 6th of September 2024.


Bengaluru gold Rate Today, Sept 6: Check New Price Of 22K, 24K, Gold Image

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, September 06
22 carat - Rs 6,780/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,119/gm


1 gram - Rs 6,780(Today)
Rs 6,780(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 54,240(Today)
Rs 54,240(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 67,800(Today)
Rs 67,800(Yesterday)

24 carat GOLD price in Bengaluru

1 gram - Rs 7,119(Today)
Rs 7,119(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 56,952(Today)
Rs 56,952(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 71,190(Today)
Rs 71,190(Yesterday)

GOLD price on 4th September in Bengaluru

22-carat GOLD price on September 4, 2024 - Rs 6,780/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 4, 2024 - Rs 7,119/gm

GOLD price on 3rd September in Bengaluru

22-carat GOLD price on September 3, 2024 - Rs 6,785/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 3, 2024 - Rs 7,124/gm


22-carat GOLD price on September 2, 2024 - Rs 6,785/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 2, 2024 - Rs 7,124/gm

AsiaNet News

