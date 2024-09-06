Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Sept 6: Check New Price Of 22K, 24K, Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 6th of September 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, September 06

22 carat - Rs 6,780/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,119/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,780(Today)

Rs 6,780(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,240(Today)

Rs 54,240(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 67,800(Today)

Rs 67,800(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,119(Today)

Rs 7,119(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 56,952(Today)

Rs 56,952(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,190(Today)

Rs 71,190(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on September 4, 2024 - Rs 6,780/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 4, 2024 - Rs 7,119/gm

22-carat GOLD price on September 3, 2024 - Rs 6,785/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 3, 2024 - Rs 7,124/gm

22-carat GOLD price on September 2, 2024 - Rs 6,785/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 2, 2024 - Rs 7,124/gm