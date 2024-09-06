Karnataka: Reckless Bike Stunt Claims Four Lives In Vijayapura; FIR Filed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic accident occurred late Thursday night near Kuntoji village in Muddebihal taluk, Vijayapura district, when a speeding Pulsar 200cc bike, driven recklessly by two young men attempting stunts, claimed the lives of four people. The incident left two others critically and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The accident happened during the Basaveshwar Fair, which had drawn large crowds from surrounding villages. Among the attractions were show competitions and night drama performances. Scores of young people had gathered for the festivities when the disaster struck on the state highway between Muddebihal and Talikote.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of young men were standing by the roadside, when the speeding Pulsar bike, driven by Lingaraj Chowdhury, lost control while performing a wheelie. The bike ploughed into the group, instantly killing three of them and seriously injuring others. The biker also lost his life at the scene due to severe head injuries. Another victim succumbed to his injuries the following morning in a private hospital in Bagalkot district.

All the deceased were from the nearby village. Two of the victims have been identified as Rayappa Bagewadi and Hanamantraya Kurubagaudra, both from the same village. The names of the other two victims have not yet been released.

Locals have expressed their shock and grief over the tragedy, particularly as the victims had come to Kuntoji to enjoy the Basaveshwar Fair but instead met with a fatal accident.

Medical personnel, including Srishaila Hugara, an EMT and local actor, were quick to respond, rushing to the scene along with an Arogya Kavacha Ambulance. The injured were taken to the government hospital for immediate treatment. Two of the critically injured were later shifted to Bagalkot, where one more person passed away. The condition of the other victim remains critical.

The Muddebihal police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are now calling for stricter measures to prevent such dangerous stunts on public roads, especially during large gatherings.