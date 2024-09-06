Podcast: 2024 Young Changemakers
The Young Changemaker Awards were launched by PRovoke media and WE Communications in 2022 to celebrate young female communicators from underrepresented groups across North America, UK/Europe and APAC/MEA.
In this podcast, the third class of recipients gather with WE founder/CEO Melissa Waggener Zorkin and PRovoke Media editor-in-chief Arun Sudhaman to discuss the program's importance, the lessons they are hoping to learn, and their advice for PR industry leaders.
This show features the 2024 Young Changemakers:
Adina James (UK/Europe), account director, Allison
Mei Lee (APAC/MEA), senior designer, Retroviral
Paula Chirinos (North America), SAE, Ketchum
