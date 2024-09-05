Century Communities Announces September Grand Opening In Marysville, WA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Bluffs at Whiskey Ridge features beautiful location with two-story floor plans from the high $700s

Century Communities, Inc.

(NYSE: CCS )-one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an leader in home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-announced it will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 7 for its anticipated new community in Marysville: The Bluffs at Whiskey Ridge. The community is currently offering pre-Grand Opening opportunities on select new homes, available from the high $700s.



Hadley Floor Plan Rendering | The Bluffs at Whiskey Ridge by Century Communities | New Homes in Marysville, WA

Shelby Floor Plan Rendering | The Bluffs at Whiskey Ridge by Century Communities | New Homes For Sale in Marysville, WA

Join community interest list and view pre-Grand Opening homes at .

"Our second community in Marysville, The Bluffs at Whiskey Ridge offers homebuyers an exceptional lineup of two-story floor plans in a beautiful location north of Seattle," said Mick Cermak, Washington Division President. "We're excited to have buyers and their agents out to our Grand Opening event to learn about available homes, as well as savings opportunities that make it easier for them to achieve their dream home."

GRAND OPENING EVENT

Saturday, September 7 | 10 AM to 12 PM

Grand Opening event will feature model home tours and complimentary refreshments, along with information about available homes and savings opportunities.

Tours and refreshments will begin at The Diamonds at Whiskey Ridge (located across the street from The Bluffs at Whiskey Ridge).

8623 52nd Place Northeast

Marysville, WA 98270

425.599.2202

More About The Bluffs at Whiskey Ridge

Now pre-selling from the high $700s



Limited homesites available

Two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.25 to 2.5 bathrooms, up to 2,577 square feet

2-bay garages

Convenient setting north of Seattle along I-5 Gourmet kitchens, maple wood cabinetry, quartz countertops and more included

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

