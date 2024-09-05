Changing Lifetimes For 1700 Girls - Transportation & Construction GIRL Day - Sept 26 - Denver

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By helping young women discover opportunities, we are changing futures, reducing the gender pay gap, and helping to solve a workforce shortage.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The HOYA Foundation is holding and Construction GIRL (TCG) Day on September 26 at the Jeffco County Fairgrounds from 8:30am – 1:30pm.About Transportation and Construction Girl: The HOYA Foundation started Transportation & Construction GIRL to make sure that young women had opportunities for economic sustainability in this industry. Currently, only 10.9% of the construction workforce is women*. By helping young women discover the opportunities available to them in transportation and construction, we are changing futures, reducing the gender pay gap, and helping to solve a workforce shortage.Transportation & Construction GIRL Day 2024: There will be over 68 different interactive exhibits including heavy equipment, paint simulator, drones, excavator simulator, survey equipment, welding, traffic programs, masonry demo, VR design, soldering, pipe bending and more. Over 1700 girls are registered to attend the event. Fifty-three schools will be bringing girls to this career experience.Last year, one parent said,“It's like my daughter truly envisioned the future and it made her so excited! She feels like there is this entire industry that is thriving and growing and they are welcoming her in.” The HOYA Foundation's goal is to make sure that every girl has access to an economically sustainable career.Event Details (Registration is now closed)Transportation and Construction GIRL DaySeptember 26, 8:30am – 1:30pm, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 West 6th Avenue, Golden, COWebsite:*#:~:text=Of%20all%20the%20people%20working,jobs%20in%20the%20United%20States .###Contact: Keller Hayes303.903.2905/ ...

