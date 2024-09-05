Thursday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This summary highlights key developments across Africa. Burkina Faso has introduced new quotas to boost local industry.



In Ethiopia, an upcoming electricity tariff increase aligns with IMF reforms. Rwanda is working to streamline its export processes.



Morocco is advancing high-speed rail connectivity through a partnership with China Railway. East Africa is seeing an expansion of Starlink's internet services.



Additionally, Nigeria has launched the Dangote Refinery, marking a significant step toward self-sufficiency.



Each of these developments represents a pivotal step in regional economic and infrastructure growth.

Burkina Faso Implements Import Quotas

Burkina Faso's Transitional Government has introduced import quotas for industrial products as announced on September 4, 2024.







The decree, aimed at prioritizing local production and industrial transformation of domestic raw materials, was adopted during a council meeting in Ouagadougou.



Minister Serge Poda emphasized that the measure would enhance national sovereignty over production and product availability.



He noted that it would support the national industry by creating new outlets for locally manufactured goods. This policy is part of a broader initiative to boost the local processing of various commodities.

Ethiopia Announces Electricity Tariff Increase

Ethiopia's electricity costs are set to rise from the Ethiopian New Year, as announced by the Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU).



The increase, influenced by IMF requirements, is part of a larger economic reform program aiming at making public enterprises financially viable and reducing public debt.



The new tariffs will be based on customer consumption levels, with EEU offering subsidies to mitigate the impact on household users.



According to EEU's CEO, Shiferaw Telila, the tariff adjustment will gradually increase over four years, starting September 11, 2024.

Rwanda Urged to Streamline Export Processes

At a workshop in Rubavu, Rwanda, hosted by MARKUP II-an EU and East African Community initiative-participants discussed the need to simplify export procedures for coffee, avocados, and horticultural products.



Sonia Umurungi, CEO of Green Dreams Ltd., highlighted that current complexities harm market competitiveness.



The workshop identified crucial reforms and marked a step forward in digital integration and trade facilitation.



This is Rwanda's ongoing effort to enhance its standing in East Africa by reducing procedural hurdles and boosting trade efficiency.

Morocco Advances High-Speed Rail Project with China Railway

Morocco's National Railways Office (ONCF ) has awarded a €316 million contract to China Railway No.4 Engineering Group (CREC 4) for the Kenitra-Marrakech high-speed rail line.



The contract covers the first batch of civil engineering works, with CREC 4 selected for its financially and technically superior bid.



This high-speed rail line is part of Morocco's strategy to modernize its transportation infrastructure, reduce travel times, and boost economic development while integrating sustainable practices.

Starlink to Expand Internet Service in East Africa

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX , plans to expand its satellite internet service to Uganda, Kenya, and Burundi by late 2024.



Already operational in Kenya, Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet to remote areas, overcoming limitations faced by traditional ISPs.



The service, although more expensive than local options, is pivotal in bridging the digital divide in the region. Approval from regulatory authorities is pending for the expansion into Uganda and Burundi.

Nigeria's Dangote Refinery Begins Petroleum Production

Nigeria celebrates a significant milestone with the start-up of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, marking the country's first petrol production in nearly 30 years.



Built by billionaire Aliko Dangote, the $20 billion refinery, with a daily capacity of 650,000 barrels, is expected to reduce Nigeria 's reliance on imported fuel. The refinery will also produce Euro 5 standard diesel, enhancing environmental and public health.



The project is anticipated to stimulate the Nigerian economy by creating jobs, lowering fuel import costs, and supporting regional demands.

