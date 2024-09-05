Brazil’S July Fiscal Gap Challenges Year-End Targets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July 2024, Brazil recorded a primary fiscal deficit of R$ 9.3 billion, approximately $1.65 billion, as announced by the National Treasury last Thursday.



The primary nominal resul measures the balance between revenues and expenses, indicating the nation's capabilities and borrowing needs. A deficit points to a shortfall; a surplus indicates extra funds.



This shortfall complicates the government's aim to balance its by year-end. Currently, projections show a likely year-end deficit of R$ 32.6 billion, or $5.77 billion.



The goal for 2024 is to zero out the primary deficit, aligning revenues perfectly with expenditures within a nominal margin of R$ 28.8 billion, about $5.09 billion.



To achieve fiscal balance, the government must cut expenses and increase revenue. During the past 20 months of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's third term, efforts have mostly increased revenue.







Experts often view this strategy as risky, relying heavily on economic forecasts. Conversely, reducing expenses tends to yield more predictable results.



The ongoing fiscal challenges underscore the broader economic pressures facing nations worldwide.



They highlight the importance of strong fiscal policies and efficient government management for maintaining economic stability and fostering future growth.

Background

Originally aiming for a zero deficit in 2024 within a 0.25% GDP tolerance, the reality has diverged significantly.



Adjustments reduced the forecasted primary deficit from R$ 32.6 billion ($5.77 billion) to R$ 28.8 billion ($5.14 billion), reflecting ongoing fiscal management struggles.



In tackling these challenges, the Brazilian government has implemented measures to control spending and enhance revenues.



These measures include budget freezes and legislative actions to mitigate payroll tax reliefs in specific sectors.



Additionally, efforts to increase income through dividends, participations, and natural resource exploitation are underway.



However, numerous obstacles remain. The expanding deficit undermines economic stability and limits Brazil's capacity for long-term planning in vital sectors.



Moreover, perceptions of weakening fiscal discipline could trigger higher borrowing costs, further straining Brazil's finances.



In conclusion, Brazil's fiscal issues demand a strong, comprehensive strategy integrating strict expenditure controls, revenue enhancement initiatives, and structural reforms.

MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108642247