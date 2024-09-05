Fox Agency Appoints UK & Europe Managing Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Fast-growing global B2B marketing & PR specialist Fox Agency has appointed Rachel Lofthouse as its managing director for UK and Europe, with co-founder Ben Fox becoming global CEO.



Lofthouse was previously the agency's head of commercial and operations, having joined the business in 2021. She previously held senior positions at agencies including Golley Slater and Blue Chip Marketing.



In her new role, Lofthouse will oversee Fox Agency's UK and European operations, including its offices in London, Leeds and Düsseldorf and a team of more than 60, working closely with Fox and the UK management board to drive further growth across the region.



The agency, which opened a New York office in 2023, is on track to report a 30% increase in UK turnover this year compared to the previous financial year, with a target of £20 million revenue by 2027. Its client portfolio includes ABB, SS&C Blue Prism, OVHcloud, Intelliflo, BearingPoint, Beyond Now, Tesa, Phinia, Delphi, Gamma and Fellowes.



Lofthouse said:

“Our incredible growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our passionate and talented team. I look forward to leading our UK and European business, expanding our presence, and driving continued success. Together, we will achieve our ambitious targets and solidify our position as a leading B2B technology marketing agency.”



Fox added:

“We are delighted to have Rachel step into this crucial role at such a pivotal time for the business. Her exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of our business makes Rachel the perfect fit to lead our UK and European operations.”

