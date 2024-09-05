Matvii Bidnyi Appointed Minister For Youth And Sports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Matvii Bidnyi to the post of for Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

That's' according to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Voice faction), Ukrinform reports.

He specified that Bidnyi's appointment was supported by 239 votes.

Bidnyi was appointed to the position of Acting Minister for Youth and Sports on November 9, 2023.

From 2016 to 2020, he served as director of the department of physical education and non-Olympic sports.

From 2020, he was the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports under Vadym Gutzait, who resigned in November 2023.

Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports