Borrell Thanks Kuleba For His Work As Ukraine's Foreign Minister

“I spoke to Dmytro Kuleba to thank him for his work. Since my first visit to Kyiv in 2020, our joint mission to the Donbas in January 2022, his participation at every EU Foreign Affairs Council since Russia launched its full-scale invasion - we have been through a lot,” Borrell noted.

Kuleba, for his part , thanked the EU High Representative for the call, joint work and support for Ukraine.

“You have been there for Ukraine in every critical moment. You were the first colleague I spoke to on February 24th, 2022, Europe's darkest morning in this century. And you have always been the first to step in and help Ukraine when bold decisions were required,” the diplomat stressed.

The ex-minister added that Borrell had a strong impact on Europe's strength and long-term security and thanked him for his courageous leadership, historical contribution and friendship.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 4, the Verkhovna Rada received a resignation letter from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation supported the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

On September 5, MPs approved Kuleba's resignation.

