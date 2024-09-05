Kuwait's Habib Wins SGCA Content Creator

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Issa Al Habib won on Thursday the best content creator award as part of the 18+ category of 11th Sharjah Communication Award (SGCA).

This came during a ceremony, in which Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Council, honored the winners, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported.

Speaking in the ceremony, Tariq Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) said: "Over the past eleven years, SGCA has not only recognized outstanding efforts but has also been a catalyst for positive change".

"It supports those committed to advancing government communication and aligns with Sharjah's vision to create a new paradigm in government communication, contributing to community development, he said, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, media personality Mona El Shazly, on behalf of the SGCA jury committee, said: "SGCA has consistently played a key role in improving the performance of government institutions and raising public awareness about the importance of transparent and innovative communication.

She noted that the award "promotes best practices, encourages exchanging ideas and experiences, and elevates government messaging to be more effective and responsive to society's needs".

Some winners in varied categories have been honored as well. (end)

