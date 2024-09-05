Gardening For Good At Kohler

(MENAFN- 3BL) In response to local food insufficiency, our Sheridan, Arkansas, team came together to a community garden, complete with a watering system and chock full of fruit and veggies galore.

Thanks to garden donations from area businesses, the team was able build ten 4' x 8' raised beds planted with tomatoes, squash, zucchini, watermelon, and a variety of peppers. Community members in need can pick produce for their families, and anything remaining will be donated to the local food pantry.

