Gardening For Good At Kohler
In response to local food insufficiency, our Sheridan, Arkansas, team came together to plant a community garden, complete with a watering system and chock full of fruit and veggies galore.
Thanks to garden supply donations from area businesses, the team was able build ten 4' x 8' raised beds planted with tomatoes, squash, zucchini, watermelon, and a variety of peppers. Community members in need can pick produce for their families, and anything remaining will be donated to the local food pantry.
