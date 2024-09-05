Stealth-ISS Group Inc. Unveils Revolutionary GRC-As-A-Service For Smbs, Transforming Cybersecurity Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stealth-ISS Group Inc

Its not all about technology

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stealth-ISS Group Inc. ( ), a renowned leader in cybersecurity services, proudly announces the launch of their innovative GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) service. This groundbreaking release coincides with the publication of Dasha Davies' latest book, "Cybersecurity: It's Not All About Technology," highlighting a pivotal shift in cybersecurity perspectives, from operational costs to strategic business growth.

The newly introduced GRC-as-a-Service is a tailored solution aimed at enhancing security and compliance for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). This service integrates robust governance, comprehensive risk management, and seamless adherence to industry regulations into business processes, making it ideal for businesses across different sectors. With over 50 regulatory frameworks and standards, GRC-as-a-Service provides a scalable and effective path to managing security and compliance needs. The comprehensive suite of frameworks and standards encompasses major industry benchmarks such as NIST, CIS, CMMC, HIPAA, and SOC2, alongside the latest AI Framework and diverse state-specific data privacy requirements in the US. By leveraging Stealth-ISS GRC Professionals' expertise, businesses can seamlessly navigate the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) landscape, achieving compliance quickly and efficiently, even without prior experience.

"Our GRC service is designed to address the growing regulatory demands and the rising penalties for non-compliance," said Robert Davies, CEO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc. "It's crucial for businesses to strengthen their security posture and meet industry standards beyond just focusing on security technology. Our solution is both affordable and efficient, helping SMBs manage security risks, ensure compliance, gain customer trust, and secure third-party certifications essential for business expansion."

Dasha Davies, President and CISO at Stealth-ISS Group Inc., underscores this comprehensive approach in her recent book, "Cybersecurity: It's Not All About Technology," which delves into how integrating governance, risk, and compliance can turn security measures from costly burdens into strategic assets. "This book aims to provide business owners and CISOs with a practical guide on starting with GRC and AI, encouraging them to embrace these solutions as opportunities rather than daunting tasks," said Dasha Davies in a recent interview.

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. ensures this GRC service is accessible and affordable across industries, offering both self-managed and fully managed options. Recognizing the stringent security needs of certain industries, the service is hosted in a FedRAMP environment, enabling Defense Industrial Base organizations to manage their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements efficiently online.

About Stealth-ISS Group Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. is a global cybersecurity and smart city solutions provider, renowned for its expertise in creating secure, resilient, and intelligent urban environments. With a focus on innovation and robust security architectures, Stealth-ISS Group Inc. helps cities around the world protect their digital infrastructures from evolving cyber threats.

About Dasha Davies

Dasha Davies is the President and CISO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc., an expert in cybersecurity and smart city technologies. She is the author of the acclaimed book "Beyond Binary: AI and Cybersecurity" and a sought-after speaker, known for her insights into the nexus of artificial intelligence and digital security.

