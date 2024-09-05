Electronic Visa Portal Launched For COP29
Date
9/5/2024 10:07:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
An electronic visa portal has been launched in connection with
COP29, Azernews reports citing the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat.
The government will issue special entry visas through this
official e-visa portal, as well as through Azerbaijani diplomatic
missions and consulates abroad.
COP29 visas will be processed within three working days of
submitting a complete online application via the official portal or
at diplomatic missions.
Additionally, on September 25, Azerbaijan will host a High-Level
Dialogue on Global Climate Transparency during the 79th UN General
Assembly.
The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan this November was made
at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai last December. Baku is
expected to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests
over the course of two weeks.
The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, established at
the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to address
human impacts on the climate system. The Conference of the Parties
(COP) is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation
of the Convention. With 198 parties, the COP meets annually if no
alternative solution is found. The first COP took place in March
1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108640760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.