Electronic Visa Portal Launched For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An electronic visa portal has been launched in connection with COP29, Azernews reports citing the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat.

The will issue special entry visas through this official e-visa portal, as well as through Azerbaijani diplomatic missions and consulates abroad.

COP29 visas will be processed within three working days of submitting a complete application via the official portal or at missions.

Additionally, on September 25, Azerbaijan will host a High-Level Dialogue on Global Climate Transparency during the 79th UN General Assembly.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan this November was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai last December. Baku is expected to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests over the course of two weeks.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, established at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to address human impacts on the climate system. The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Convention. With 198 parties, the COP meets annually if no alternative solution is found. The first COP took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.