Compass UOL Announces New Start-Up Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass UOL, a member of AI/R, the AI/Revolution Group, announced that it has created a new Start-up and Small and Medium Business (SMB) sales team in the U.S. with the of OakRocket and Dao Jensen as President of Compass UOL AWS Business Unit in the U.S., to expand its presence in the North American market, particularly within the Web Services (AWS) ecosystem.



The team's objective is to collaborate closely with Compass UOL's AWS Alliance, Marketing, and Pre-Sales teams to drive significant revenue growth and solidify the company's leadership position in generative AI solutions to the Startup and SMB market.

“We are advancing with the Compass UOL's go-to-market strategy, aimed at establishing the company as a leader in these key markets”, said Alexis Rockenbach, AI/R Global CEO.

The company Start-Up and SMB strategy includes:



Helping customers define and execute a growth business strategy

Supporting broad adoption of all AWS Start-up and SMB programs and benefits Working with the broader AI/R team to ensure sustainable technology development



Compass UOL is one of the first companies worldwide to have the new AWS Generative AI Competency in March 2024. The company is easing clients into the new world of Gen AI-driven growth with its proprietary AI Cockpit software engineering suite, and its experience enhancing digital transformation services and processes with AI.

Perrine has been a key player in technology sales since 1999 and has held sales leadership roles since 2006. With a focus on cloud services and related professional and managed services since 2015, Perrine has worked for AWS and held leadership positions at several AWS premier tier consulting partners and an AWS ISV partner for almost a decade.

About AI/R

Headquartered in California's technological hub, AI/R Group is an AI Revolution initiative of the six AI powerhouses and digital services companies Avenue Code, Compass UOL, Edgy, Everymind, Invillia, and WEBJUMP. Together, they're revolutionizing tech consultancy and digital services by leveraging data, AI, and Gen AI to deliver innovation and guide industries and leading brands into their AI transformation journeys, connecting robust technologies and initiatives, over 5,000 certified experts, AI-enhanced talents, and R&D to develop cutting-edge platforms that improve business outcomes and people's lives. AI/R Group is about AI-powered innovation. A revolution that's in the air we breathe.

