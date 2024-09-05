CHOMPS TO OPEN STATE-OF-THE-ART MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN 2025 TO MEET GROWING DEMAND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Meat Snack Brand will Continue its Partnership with Western Smokehouse Partners to Open New Facility in Mexico, Missouri

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Chomps, the fastest–growing snack and food brand in the U.S.1, today announces a new state-of-the-art facility in Mexico, Missouri, slated to open in 2025. This exciting development marks the next phase in Chomps' long-standing strategic partnership with Western Smokehouse Partners (WSP) and will support Chomps' rapid growth, allowing the brand to meet an increasing consumer demand for better-for-you meat snacks.

The co-investment in a new facility with WSP comes on the heels of Chomps' most successful year yet. With the meat snack category seeing a 9% sales growth, reaching $4.6 billion2, Chomps has far outpaced this trend, boasting a 206% sales growth rate3. The expanded manufacturing capabilities will ensure that Chomps can keep its products on shelves and expand to even more retail locations in 2025.

The decision to establish the new facility in Mexico, MO, was driven by several strategic factors, including the availability of a space that could be retrofitted to meet USDA certification requirements and strong local community support. The area's skilled labor force and proximity to other WSP facilities will provide leadership support and facilitate the sharing of best practices for a successful startup. Further, the city's central location near major East-West and North-South interstates will enhance Chomps' ability to support its nationwide growth across retail, e-commerce, and alternative channels.

"This new manufacturing facility is a significant milestone for Chomps as it will allow us to scale our production to meet the surging demand for our products," said Pete Maldonado, Chomps' Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Our ongoing partnership with Western Smokehouse Partners has been key to our growth and we look forward to deepening this relationship with a facility that will be custom-built to meet our specific needs."

The new facility, spanning 300,000 square feet, will be one of the largest manufacturing sites for the Chomps brand and is expected to create approximately 250 full-time jobs employed by WSP initially, with potential for future expansion. As the company's first manufacturing location dedicated exclusively to its products, this bespoke facility will enable both Chomps and WSP to achieve unparalleled manufacturing capabilities.

Since the collaboration began in 2016 with the opening of their first facility in Greentop, MO, WSP has played a crucial role in supporting the tremendous growth that Chomps has achieved. Currently, Chomps products are produced at two WSP facilities, and this new location will be the third, paving the way for expanded production and innovation.

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing snack brand and food brand in the U.S.1, with products made from the highest-quality

proteins and no harmful ingredients.

All Chomps sticks are made with grass-fed and finished beef, venison, or antibiotic-free turkey. Available in original size (1.15oz) and a mini-size stick (0.5oz), Chomps have 0g sugar and never contain soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is Whole30-approved, certified gluten-free, and allergy-friendly. Visit for more.

1Source: Numerator L52 W/E 8/11/24

2Source: SPINS, Total US MULO & Natural, L52 Weeks Ending 8/11/24 & Numerator L52W/E 07/28/24

3Source: SPINS, Total US MULO & Natural, L52 Weeks Ending 8/11/24

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Chomps