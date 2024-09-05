Alpha FMC Completes Acquisition Of White Marble Consulting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Markets Consulting (“Alpha”), a leading global provider of specialist consulting services to the financial services industry, has acquired White Marble Consulting (“White Marble”), a specialist marketing consultancy firm to asset management, wealth management and alternatives clients. The full management team of White Marble will be joining the Alpha Group as part of the transaction.



Founded in London in 2014 by Twink Field, White Marble has a team of 28 specialists across the UK and North America. White Marble brings a very strong track record of delivering marketing services to asset management, wealth management and alternatives clients, and a highly complementary client base. The addition of White Marble extends the Group's specialist sector-focussed offering, and the combined expertise of White Marble and Alpha creates a holistic range of client solutions from brand strategy to supporting go-to-market projects, to end-to-end digital and creative services support. The acquisition will enable Alpha to build a leading marketing, brand and creative agency proposition to financial services clients globally.

This acquisition is an important step for Alpha as it progressively deepens and broadens its service offering to clients, while further supporting its vision to grow at scale and ultimately become the dominant consulting firm to the financial services industry globally. We are delighted to welcome recognised industry leaders to the business, who will enable Alpha to further serve our clients.

Commenting on the acquisition of White Marble, Sam Iles, Head of Ventures & Innovations at Alpha, explains: “Over the past ten years, Twink and the wider team have established White Marble as the go-to marketing partner for asset management, wealth management and alternatives clients. Building on this, alongside Alpha's broader offering as the leading advisory partner to those sectors, offers huge potential. I am hugely excited to work with Twink and her highly talented team, as we build the leading marketing services provider for financial services worldwide.”

Twink Field, Founder of White Marble, added: “We are delighted to be joining Alpha and forming a specialist marketing boutique within the Group. We have admired the Alpha business for many years and have already worked together on a range of projects to bring the best integrated solutions to clients. The cultural fit and complementary nature of our capabilities make this a very exciting and natural next step for White Marble. Quality, client service and investment specialism remain integral to our work and will remain our priority going forward, as part of the Alpha Group.”

