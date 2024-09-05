Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3180081 KUWAIT -- Secretary General of the Organization of Arab petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughani says that Arab countries have valuable opportunities to become global leaders in the production and export of sustainable and low-carbon fuel.
3180107 DOHA -- Qatari Minister of Municipality Abdullah Al-Attiya says that food security is one of the key challenges to the Gulf countries amid climate change, population growth pressure, and global market volatility.
3180092 CAIRO -- The 114th session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League at the level of ministers kick-starts at the bloc's headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, with the State of Kuwait participating.
3180085 RAMALLAH -- Six Palestinian young men were killed and two others injured on Thursday in an Israeli occupation airstrike targeting the West Bank's northern city of Tubas. (end)
mt
MENAFN05092024000071011013ID1108640393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.