Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3180081 KUWAIT -- Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughani says that Arab countries have valuable opportunities to become global leaders in the production and export of sustainable and low-carbon fuel.

3180107 DOHA -- Qatari of Municipality Abdullah Al-Attiya says that food security is one of the key challenges to the Gulf countries amid climate change, population growth pressure, and global volatility.

3180092 CAIRO -- The 114th session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League at the level of ministers kick-starts at the bloc's headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, with the State of Kuwait participating.

3180085 RAMALLAH -- Six Palestinian young men were killed and two others injured on Thursday in an Israeli occupation airstrike targeting the West Bank's northern city of Tubas. (end)

