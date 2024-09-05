Senske Family Of Companies Acquires Nutri Green Lawn Treatment & Weed Control

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Family of Companies, a recognized leader in home services, is pleased to announce its latest acquisition: Nutri Green Lawn & Weed Control, a well-established lawn care company in Fort Worth, Texas. This is a key step in Senske's strategic expansion efforts, reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional lawn care services across the region.

Nutri Green was founded in 2007 by Mark Monroe, who started the business from his garage with his stepson. Over the years, Nutri Green has become a trusted name in the North Texas area, offering specialized lawn fertilization, weed control, and tree and shrub care services. In 2017, the company moved to a larger facility to accommodate its growing team and customer base, a testament to its success and strong reputation in the community.

"Senske is thrilled to welcome Nutri Green Lawn Treatment & Weed Control to our growing family of companies," said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Family of Companies. "Mark Monroe's focus on quality and strategic growth in the Fort Worth area has created a solid foundation, and we are excited to build upon it as we continue to grow our presence in Texas."

Mark Monroe, reflecting on the acquisition, shared, "I've always believed that if we provide honest service, great results & education to the customer and create a culture of doing only our very best for employees, vendors, and everyone concerned that in the end we will win by leaving a legacy of good will and best intent. I carefully chose Senske as the best fit to carry on that legacy."

The transition of Nutri Green into the Senske family is designed to be seamless, ensuring that existing customers experience uninterrupted service. Nutri Green employees will benefit from the expanded resources and career opportunities that come with being part of Senske's larger organization.

Since securing investments from the private equity firm GTCR, the Senske Family of Companies has added thirteen brands to its portfolio. Senske serves customers in fifteen U.S. states as well as Canada and remains committed to its international expansion strategy by actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.

