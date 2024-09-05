Surge Institute Welcomes 2025 Chicago Fellowship Cohort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 25 Inspiring Education Leaders Join the Surge Chicago Fellowship

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Institute 's Chicago Fellowship is thrilled to announce a powerful new collective of 25 brilliant education leaders beginning their Surge journey this month as they set out to accelerate their leadership and personal growth to become influential change agents in their communities. During their time in the Surge Fellowship program, the collective will hone their executive skills, problem-solving abilities and team-building techniques as they navigate complex topics surrounding the historical inequity in education and politics.

"I am incredibly honored to welcome this exceptional group of leaders into the 2025 Chicago Surge Fellowship," said Ulric Shannon, Chicago Executive Director, Chicago Fellowship. "Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective and an unwavering commitment to transforming the educational landscape for our communities. As they embark on this journey, I am confident that they will grow as leaders and advocates for justice and equity in education."

Meet the 2025 Chicago Surge Fellows!



Aaron Talley –English Teacher, Lindblom Math and Science Academy

Brian J. Riddick –Principal, Noble Schools | Butler College Prep

Camielle Taylor –Managing Director, Scholar Support, LINK Unlimited Scholars

Carina Kearley –Associate Director, Academy for Urban School Leadership Chicago Teacher Residency

Carletha Becton –International Baccalaureate English Teacher, National Honor Society Advisor, Chicago Public Schools

Christina Weathersby –Instructional Support Leader, Chicago Public Schools

David Brown –Senior Director of Communications, Noble Schools

Dr. Alyssa Hamler –Dean of Students, Noble Schools (UIC College Prep)

Fantasia N. McGee-Jackson –Literacy Specialist, Chicago Public Schools

Imani Strong –Director of Enrollment and Recruitment, Chicago Tech Academy High School

Jackie Ovalle –English Learner (EL) Specialist, Chicago Public Schools - Office of Multilingual and Multicultural Education (OMME)

JaKendra Williams – School Counselor, Chicago Public Schools

Justin Walker –Director of Culture and Engagement, Namaste Charter School

Kenneth Varner –Senior Community Engagement Manager, Healthy Schools Campaign

Kyla Mathews – EdD–Principal, Epic Academy

LaJenné Alcantar –Director of Scholar Experience & Engagement, Chicago Scholars

Laurel Baker –Senior Assistant General Counsel, Chicago Board of Education - Law Department

Lauren Norwood –Principal, Chicago Public Schools

Makinde A. Adedapo –Development Associate, It Takes A Village Family of Schools

Philicia Wheatley –Kindergarten Teacher/MTSS Lead, Poe Classical Elementary School

Rashad Davis –Teacher, Gary Comer College Prep

Rene Rodriguez –Director of Pre-K, LEARN Charter Network

Tamara Littlejohn –Principal, Chicago Public Schools

Tyler Portis –Senior Data Analyst, Noble Schools Violeta Xochitl Cerna-Prado –Assistant Principal, Chicago Public Schools

serves as a best-in-class cohort experience that unites, accelerates and unleashes emerging leaders of color in education. The recruitment and selection of the 2025 class of Surge Chicago Fellows began earlier this year.

The Surge Fellowship experience is a 10-month journey of individual leadership development and racial healing, kinship building and collective transformation and movement-building. A key milestone in the experience is the Freedom Dreams Project (formerly known as the

Capstone presentation ). Each fellow designs a major project that is reflective of their hopes and aspirations of love, justice and equity-for the community and for themselves as education and youth-serving leaders.

Initially created with the goal of expanding diversity in the education leadership pipeline, the Surge Institute Chicago Fellowship has now expanded in reach, activating, elevating and connecting mission-driven minds and thought leaders across the nation.

The Chicago Fellowship is made possible through collaboration with and support from a host of Chicago funders, investors and community partners

who deeply believe in the genius within the Surge community.

About Surge Institute:

Surge Institute

is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established with a simple but important mission: to develop and elevate leaders of color who create transformative change for children, families and communities. Founded by Carmita Semaan in 2014, the organization was designed to empower emerging diverse leaders to change the landscape of education by providing them with a unique, authentic leadership development experience. To learn more about Surge Institute, please visit

.

