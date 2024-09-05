Azerbaijan, Italy Deepen Ties With New Opportunities Ahead

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan, with its increasingly prominent global stature, has
forged robust partnerships on the international stage. The Republic
consistently promotes effective and mutually beneficial cooperation
through both bilateral relations and international organizations.
It is not surprising that Azerbaijan is widely esteemed for its
proactive role in international affairs, its pragmatic foreign
policy, and its commitment to advancing relationships across
diverse sectors.
The mutually beneficial relationship with the Republic of Italy
holds a significant place in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. The two
countries share strong traditions of friendship and cooperation,
with their partnership grounded in mutual respect for each other's
interests.
Visits by the leaders of both nations play a crucial role in
strengthening their strategic partnership. Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev recently visited Italy on September 4, at the
invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. President Aliyev
and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were warmly received by Italian
officials at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, where an
honor guard was present.
The partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy is characterized by
longstanding cooperation, particularly in the economic sector.
President Aliyev's visit underscores the advancement of both
economic and political relations.
Trade is a central component of the economic relationship
between Azerbaijan and Italy. With bilateral trade surpassing $6
billion, Italy is a key trade partner for Azerbaijan. The energy
sector, particularly commercial relations, has reached an apex,
with Italy investing over $770 million in Azerbaijan's economy
since its independence, while Azerbaijan has invested $1.7 billion
in Italy. This underscores a successful investment partnership. The
energy trade is predominantly focused on traditional sectors, with
Italy emerging as the largest importer of Azerbaijani crude oil and
oil products.
The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
(TAP), a key component of the SGC, play a vital role in enhancing
bilateral energy cooperation and Italy's energy security. Through
this project, Azerbaijan-an important partner of the European Union
in the South Caucasus-plays a decisive role in transporting Caspian
Sea gas to the European market. The TAP delivers Azerbaijani gas to
Brindisi, Italy, marking a significant milestone as it transports
gas to Italy for the first time. The Southern Gas Corridor is
recognized as a major infrastructure project that addresses the
European Union's gas needs and contributes to its energy security.
The collaboration with Italy on this large-scale project is highly
valued.
In discussing energy relations, it's noteworthy to highlight
recent comments by Manuela Traldi, President of the
Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce. Traldi underscored the
pivotal role of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in strengthening
the bond between Azerbaijan and Italy.
"We established the Italy-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce in
2012 with the TAP project as a cornerstone of our collaboration,"
said Traldi. "I was confident that TAP would eventually come to
fruition and bring our countries closer together."
She also mentioned that Azerbaijan and Italy are poised to
create joint ventures across various sectors. "We've had productive
meetings with our Azerbaijani counterparts and representatives from
the private sector. We are planning a high-level round table with
Italy's Minister of Entrepreneurship and Azerbaijan's Minister of
Economy," she added.
Traldi emphasized the Chamber's role in attracting investments
to Azerbaijan. "We actively promote Azerbaijan in Italy and
leverage all available resources to attract investments from
Italian companies," she explained.
While traditional energy remains a major focus, recent years
have seen significant cooperation in non-oil sectors. Currently,
114 Italian companies operate in Azerbaijan across industries such
as construction, trade, agriculture, and services. Additionally,
Italian firms are involved in 277 projects worth $9.9 billion in
Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector, and 37 projects worth $708 million
in the non-oil sector. These figures highlight the strong economic
ties between the two nations.
Italy continues to be a major trade partner for Azerbaijan. In
the past year, bilateral trade reached $15.685 billion, with
Azerbaijan exporting goods valued at $15.208 billion to Italy. In
2023, Azerbaijan exported $40 million in non-oil products to Italy
and imported goods worth $477.903 million. Trade between the two
countries has remained strong in 2024, with mutual transactions
totaling $4.41 billion from January to May, accounting for 23.91%
of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.
During this period, Azerbaijan's exports to Italy amounted to
$4.23 billion, representing 37.97% of Azerbaijan's total exports.
Imports from Italy totaled $180.689 million, a 1.3% increase from
the previous year. Azerbaijan is Italy's primary trade partner in
the South Caucasus, constituting 85% of Italy's regional trade. In
2023, Italy accounted for 30.65% of Azerbaijan's foreign trade
turnover, including 2.76% of imports (7th place) and 44.86% of
exports (1st place). From January to July 2024, trade turnover
between the two nations reached $6.2 billion, with $5.9 billion in
exports and $0.3 billion in imports.
Looking ahead, Manuela Traldi, President of the
Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, is optimistic about future
developments. "We anticipate significant opportunities, including
joint ventures that will introduce advanced Italian technologies to
Azerbaijan, enhancing economic development and diversification,"
she added.
Traldi emphasized that priority will be given to sectors such as
petrochemicals, metallurgy, and agriculture. "We have several
projects aimed at advancing agriculture, healthcare, and other
innovative sectors, including the food industry, leather
processing, and textiles," she added.
The robust and evolving relationship between Azerbaijan and
Italy dates back to January 1, 1992, when Italy recognized
Azerbaijan's independence and established diplomatic relations,
marking the beginning of a new phase in their mutual relations.
The evolving partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, marked by
significant trade and strategic collaborations, is set to advance
further. With a strong foundation in energy and increasing
investments in diverse sectors, both nations are exploring new
opportunities for growth. The focus on joint ventures and the
introduction of advanced Italian technologies into Azerbaijan's
economy highlight promising prospects. As they continue to enhance
their economic and diplomatic relations, Azerbaijan and Italy are
poised to unlock new potentials in areas such as agriculture,
healthcare, and industrial innovation, reinforcing their
longstanding and multifaceted relationship.
