Bill Burr Coming To Emerald Queen Casino Oct. 4, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Burr to perform at the Emerald Queen Casino Event Center on Friday, October 4th.

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BILL BURR IS COMING TO EMERALD QUEEN CASINO ON OCTOBER 4thGeneral on sale begins Friday, September 6th at 10AM localWednesday, September 4th - Bill Burr returns to Tacoma at the Emerald Queen Casino Event Center on October 4th, 2024!Tickets go on presale beginning Thursday, September 5th at 10am local and general on sale starts Friday, September 6th at 10AM local at emeraldqueen/tickets and BillBurr .# # #ABOUT Bill Burr:An Emmy and Grammy Award nominee, Bill Burr is a singular voice of his generation, defining his own path as a world-renown comedian, director/writer/producer/star of a #1 film on Netflix, critically acclaimed dramatic and comedic actor, writer, producer, and a genre-defining podcaster for over 15 years. In 2025, Bill will make his Broadway debut alongside Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk in David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross and he will release his eighth hour-long stand-up special on Hulu in the spring. In 2024, Bill toured arenas and theaters with his Bill Burr Live tour, he performed at Gillette Stadium for Tom Brady's induction into The Patriot's Hall of Fame and he portrays JFK in Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Last October, Bill's film, Old Dads, which he directed, co-wrote and stars in, premiered as the most-watched film on Netflix in its first and second week of release. In November, Bill starred with Adam Sandler in the animated Netflix film, LEO, which also premiered as the #1 film on Netflix. Other film roles include The King Of Staten Island, alongside Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei; The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman; and Daddy's Home with Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell. Bill has hosted Saturday Night Live and has wowed critics and fans with dramatic TV roles including his scene-stealing, fan-favorite role as Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian; Coach Bobson in the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs; and Saul Goodman's henchman, Kuby, on Breaking Bad. Host of the groundbreaking Monday Morning Podcast, Bill is touring arenas and theaters with his Bill Burr Live tour, in 2023 he was the first comedian to perform at the 5,000-seat ancient Roman amphitheater, The Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, Greece, and in 2022 he made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park. His 2022 Netflix special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks, shot at the legendary venue, further stakes his role as one of the most versatile talents of his time.About Emerald Queen CasinoEmerald Queen Casino first opened its doors in 1996 as a riverboat on the Port of Tacoma Waterway. After 27 years and three extensive expansions later, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians has developed the Emerald Queen Casino into two sprawling casinos and hotels in the City of Fife and Tacoma - just 20 miles south of SEATAC International Airport. EQC Fife is a favorite local casino with over 2,300 slots, sports betting at 22 betting kiosks,103 hotel rooms, and a 25,000 square foot multi-purpose conference center. Just three miles south from Fife is EQC Tacoma, boasting a contemporary and luxurious gaming floor with over 2,100 slots, more than 60 table games, 155 hotel rooms and suites, 6 dining venues, a 1,800-seat event center and The BetMGM @ EQC Sportsbook, featuring state-of-the-art sports betting and viewing technology. Guests can place bets at any of six ticket windows and 30 kiosks. The sports viewing area includes a dozen 86" high-def TVs and a 500+ square foot LED Wall.Media Contacts

Christian Hedegaard

Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel

+1 253-594-7777

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.