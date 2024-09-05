School shooting in Georgia kills over 4, injures 9

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a tragic shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and left nine others wounded, according to law enforcement authorities. The suspect, who has been taken into custody, is reported to be alive, and contrary to earlier reports, has not been "neutralized." The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the motive for the shooting remains unknown and is still under investigation.



The incident has added to the troubling statistics of gun violence in the United States, with nearly 400 mass shootings recorded this year alone. Following the shooting, a somber scene unfolded outside the school as people gathered at a nearby sports field, forming a circle with their arms linked in a show of support and solidarity. The situation was particularly tense as school authorities had issued a "hard lockdown" in response to the gunfire, prompting a flurry of activity and concern among parents and students.



After the lockdown was lifted, parents were permitted to reunite with their children, leading to visible long lines of vehicles outside the school. The return of students to their families came after a period of heightened anxiety and uncertainty, as the lockdown had left many worried about their loved ones' safety. Meanwhile, a student who was evacuated from the building described the scene, noting that he saw blood on the floors and a body as he was led out by authorities.



The student recounted initially mistaking the gunfire for a drill until he realized the situation was dire as the shooting continued and screams were heard.

MENAFN05092024000045015839ID1108639030