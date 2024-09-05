Sydney Sixers Appoint Matthew Mott As Assistant Coach

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Sep 5 (IANS) Matthew Mott, who previously coached England, has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Big Bash League side Sydney Sixers on a three-year deal.

Mott will join the Sixers men's side as an assistant under head coach, Greg Shipperd, for the upcoming season, replacing the departed Cameron White, with White appointed head coach of the Melbourne Renegades in June.

Former Australia women's head coach, Mott, was at the forefront of Australia's golden era in the sport, leading the team from 2015 to 2022.

Steering the national side to glory at the ICC Women's in 2022 and T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020, Mott – with former Australian captain, Meg Lanning – guided the team into an era of sheer dominance.

Departing his post with Australia in 2022, Mott was recruited to England to head up their men's white-ball squads, with his side lifting the T20 World Cup in November of the same year, under his leadership.

His role with the Sixers brings Mott full circle to where his coaching career began nearly two decades earlier, when he took the reigns as head coach of the NSW men's side, the Blues, in 2007.

Mott said he was looking forward to returning to Sydney.“I'm delighted to join back up with the Sydney Sixers. Having started my coaching journey in Sydney many years ago, it's a place that evokes both great memories and a comforting sense of familiarity, which I'm looking forward to," Mott said.

"The idea of being an assistant to Greg Shipperd, who I have a tremendous amount of respect for, really appealed to me. The Sixers are an exciting team and proven performers over a long period of time, and I can't wait to get back involved.”

Mott is also set to be reunited in Sydney with former Australian vice-captain and current Sixers general manager, Rachael Haynes.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Motty committed for the next three years with the club. When the opportunity arises to bring a coach of Motty's calibre into your ranks, it's a no-brainer. We know what a fantastic resource he will be for our playing group," Haynes said.

"It goes without saying that his coaching resume speaks for itself. He has an incredible track-record of success around the world, and he's proven he knows what it takes to build, and sustain, a winning culture.

"Our club is in safe hands under the leadership of Greg Shipperd, and Charlotte Edwards in our women's program, and we're delighted to be able to add Motty's experience to that group, taking us forward," he added.

Ahead of the upcoming BBL season, the Sixers retained James Vince and also signed Yorkshire legspinner Jafer Chohan as their last pick. They also acquired the services of West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein before the draft.