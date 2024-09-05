European stocks end Wednesday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, European stock exchanges closed with losses across the board. The STOXX Europe 600, which represents approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, fell by 5.02 points or 0.97 percent, ending the day at 514.82. This decline reflects a broad-based retreat in European equities, impacting a wide range of industries and sectors across the continent.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 experienced a modest decline of 28 points, or 0.35 percent, closing at 8,269. This slight drop in the UK’s leading suggests a degree of caution among investors, as market sentiment adjusts to recent economic and political developments. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX index decreased by 155 points, or 0.83 percent, finishing the trading session at 18,591. The DAX’s performance reflects broader market pressures affecting major European economies.



France's CAC 40 was the hardest hit among the major European indices, shedding 74 points or 0.98 percent, to end the day at 7,500. This larger percentage loss indicates heightened volatility or negative sentiment impacting French equities more significantly than other markets. Italy's FTSE MIB also saw a decline, dropping by 181 points or 0.54 percent to close at 33,682, reflecting a subdued trading environment in the Italian market.



In Spain, the IBEX 35 fell by 65 points, or 0.58 percent, concluding the session at 11,213. This decline aligns with the broader trend of falling European indices, highlighting a pervasive downturn across various national markets. The overall losses in European stock markets suggest a cautious investor outlook amid ongoing economic uncertainties and market fluctuations.

