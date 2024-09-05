Haiti Expands Emergency Rule Nationwide

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Haiti expanded its nationwide state of emergency on September 4, 2024, to combat escalating gang violence overwhelming the capital and surrounding regions.



Prime Garry Conille's spokesperson announced this significant escalation in efforts to tackle widespread insecurity.



Initially, authorities declared the state of emergency on March 3, 2024, for the Ouest department.



This followed a dramatic surge in violence that paralyzed Port-au-Prince and led to two major prison breaks.



Subsequently, officials repeatedly renewed and extended these emergency measures to other departments, including Artibonite, Centre, and Nippes.







Haiti's security situation has worsened significantly since President Jovenel Moïse's assassination in July 2021.



In early 2024, gang violence killed or injured around 2,500 people, marking a 53% increase from before.



Armed gangs now control about 80% of Port-au-Prince and continue to expand their influence elsewhere.



This crisis has severely impacted Haiti's population, displacing nearly 580,000 people internally.



Additionally, close to 5 million Haitians now face severe food insecurity due to the ongoing conflict.



Between March and June 2024, the number of internally displaced people in Haiti rose by 60%.



The United Nations Security Council has authorized a Multinational Security Support mission to assist Haitian police.



Kenya leads this mission, with 400 Kenyan police officer arriving in mid-2024. These officers work to secure critical infrastructure and have opened key roads for displaced Haitians.



Despite some progress, challenges persist in Haiti's security situation. Kenyan police and Haitian elite agents now patrol central Port-au-Prince in armored vehicles.



However, humanitarian access remains difficult in many parts of the capital, affecting service provision.



The expanded state of emergency grants the government more tools to confront gangs and restore state authority.



Prime Minister Conille has authorized police, army, and Kenyan forces to launch operations in affected areas. Their ultimate goal is to reclaim all gang-controlled zones across the country.



International support continues to play a crucial role in addressing Haiti's crisis. The United States remains the largest funder of the UN-backed security mission.



Moreover, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Haiti soon, highlighting ongoing international commitment.

