عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers

Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers


9/5/2024 3:25:40 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan leads the list with Thalapathy Vijay being close 2nd in the list of the highest amount of taxes paid


Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers Image

Shah Rukh Khan leads the list with Thalapathy Vijay being close 2nd in the list of the highest amount of taxes paid


Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers Image

Shah Rukh Khan paid 92 crores


Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers Image

Actor turned politician paid Rs. 80 crores as taxes


Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers Image

Salman Khan paid 75 crores


Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers Image

Amitabh Bachchan paid 71 crores

Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli paid 66 crores


Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers Image

Ajay Devgn paid 42 crores as taxes


Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers Image

MS Dhoni paid Rs. 38 crore as taxes for last financial year


Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers Image

Ranbir Kapoor paid Rs. 36 crore as taxes

MENAFN05092024007385015968ID1108638826


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search