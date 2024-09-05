Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan leads the list with Thalapathy Vijay being close 2nd in the list of the highest amount of taxes paid

Shah Rukh Khan paid 92 crores

Actor turned politician paid Rs. 80 crores as taxes

Salman Khan paid 75 crores

Amitabh Bachchan paid 71 crores

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli paid 66 crores

Ajay Devgn paid 42 crores as taxes

MS Dhoni paid Rs. 38 crore as taxes for last financial year

Ranbir Kapoor paid Rs. 36 crore as taxes