Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay: 7 Top Celebrity Tax Payers
Shah Rukh Khan leads the list with Thalapathy Vijay being close 2nd in the list of the highest amount of taxes paid
Shah Rukh Khan paid 92 crores
Actor turned politician paid Rs. 80 crores as taxes
Salman Khan paid 75 crores
Amitabh Bachchan paid 71 crores
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli paid 66 crores
Ajay Devgn paid 42 crores as taxes
MS Dhoni paid Rs. 38 crore as taxes for last financial year
Ranbir Kapoor paid Rs. 36 crore as taxes
