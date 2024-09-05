Blinken Thanks Kuleba For Close Partnership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Ukraine's outgoing for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba for his leadership of his nation's foreign policy through historic challenges, as well as for close partnership in joint efforts.

That's according to the Department of State's spokesperson, Matt Miller, who commented on the call the two top diplomats had on Wednesday after the chief of Ukrainian filed a resignation letter.

"Foreign Minister Kuleba has been an extraordinary partner of the United States in our work to support Ukraine, in repelling Russia's aggression and fighting back against Russia's aggression, as well as the work that we have done to marshal diplomatic support," said Matthew Miller.

He also noted that Secretary of State Blinken expressed great gratitude to the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for his efforts, adding that he looks forward to working with his successor.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of September 4, the Verkhovna Rada received a resignation letter from the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba . Later, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation endorsed the minister's move. Parliament is yet to vote in order to approve Kuleba's step-down.