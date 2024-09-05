Explosions In Kyiv Amid Air Raid Alert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in Kyiv during an air raid warning that had gone off in the early hours of Thursday, September 5.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Kyiv City Military Administration .

"The air raid alert continues! Air defense is in action in the capital. Stay in shelter until the alert is over!" administration chief Serhiy Popko warned residents via social media.

Scholz says Germany to deliver 17 IRIS-T systems to Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko noted on his Telegram channel: "Air defense forces have been activated in the city. Stay in shelter! The air alert has been on in the capital throughout the night."

This is an illustrative photo