South Korea Is Considering Buying Barrage Ammunition In Poland
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Republic of Korea is considering the possibility of buying
kamikaze drones in Poland this year against the background of tests
of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of this type in the DPRK,
Sources among the South Korean authorities reported that the
South Korean Defense Ministry sent a request for the purchase of
military drones to the Office of Defense Procurement Programs of
the Republic of Korea, which is "preparing to announce a tender."
An employee of the department pointed out that a South Korean
delegation recently visited Warsaw to assess the capabilities of
UAVs and their compliance with the requirements of the South Korean
army. The official noted that the format of the deal and the tender
have not yet been determined. According to media reports, we may be
talking about the purchase of about 200 drones.
The official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the
Republic of Korea acknowledged that the department and relevant
authorities are considering various options to strengthen
capabilities in the field of UAVs, including international
transactions. A ministry official, on condition of anonymity, said
that consultations around Polish UAVs "have progressed
significantly, given their proven effectiveness," including
economic ones. The newspaper suggests that, most likely, we are
talking about Warmate drones. Their maximum take-off weight reaches
5.7 kg, the practical flight range is 30 km, they can stay in the
air for up to an hour, The Korea Times clarifies.
