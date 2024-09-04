South Korea Is Considering Buying Barrage Ammunition In Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea is considering the possibility of buying kamikaze drones in Poland this year against the background of tests of unmanned aerial (UAVs) of this type in the DPRK, Azernews reports.

Sources among the South Korean authorities reported that the South Korean Defense sent a request for the purchase of military drones to the Office of Defense Procurement Programs of the Republic of Korea, which is "preparing to announce a tender." An employee of the department pointed out that a South Korean delegation recently visited Warsaw to assess the capabilities of UAVs and their compliance with the requirements of the South Korean army. The official noted that the format of the deal and the tender have not yet been determined. According to media reports, we may be talking about the purchase of about 200 drones.

The official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Korea acknowledged that the department and relevant authorities are considering various options to strengthen capabilities in the field of UAVs, including international transactions. A ministry official, on condition of anonymity, said that consultations around Polish UAVs "have progressed significantly, given their proven effectiveness," including economic ones. The newspaper suggests that, most likely, we are talking about Warmate drones. Their maximum take-off weight reaches 5.7 kg, the practical flight range is 30 km, they can stay in the air for up to an hour, The Korea Times clarifies.