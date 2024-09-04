All Objectives Set For Kursk Raid Being Realized - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All tasks that have been set for the ongoing operation of Ukraine's defense forces in Russia's Kursk region are being implemented while the raid is now the largest source for replenishment of the POW swap fund.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of this in a address to the nation on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. As every day, it was about each part of the front, with special reference to Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the Kurakhove direction. Separate mention was made of the operation in the Kursk region. It is very important that absolutely all the objectives set for our Kursk operation are being realized," the president said, thanking every soldier, sergeant, and officer involved.

operation: Zelensky explains how long Ukraine will keep Russian territory under its contro

Zelensky emphasized that "as of now, this operation continues to be the largest replenishment of the exchange fund from one direction."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces launched an offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region on August 6, 2024.

As of late August, Ukraine's forces, as part of creating a buffer zone in Kursk region, have gained control of 100 settlements and captured nearly 600 Russian soldiers.

Photo: President's Office