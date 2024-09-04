Introducing The C1 Canvas Arttm TV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Latest Masterpiece in SKYWORTH's Award-Winning Lifestyle Series

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH , a global leader in consumer electronics, launched its 4K QLED Canvas ArtTM TV (Booth #C1115) at CEDIA 2024. The elegantly styled TV serves as a premium 4K QLED TV and an aesthetically designed digital showcase for works of art and favorite photos. Seamlessly merging art with technology, Canvas transforms traditional viewing into an expressive, emotionally charged art experience. The Canvas also features IP controls for Crestron and Control4 , providing custom integrators with more flexibility.

Flush Mounting with No External Connection Box



One of the standout features of Canvas is its all-in-one "flush mount" design without an external connection box, ensuring a clean, stylish aesthetic. The ultra-thin (29mm) display's all-in-one design includes all the interconnectivity options at the back of the TV, with ample room for completely unobtrusive cabling. Installers can mount the super slim set flush against the wall with minimal drilling and wall breaking. The stylish ultra-slim bezel blends aesthetically with any home or office décor to complete the aesthetic. Canvas includes a custom-sized wood grain frame that easily attaches to the TV's ultra-slim bezel.

Canvas ArtTM TV features a Matte Screen with anti-glare screen technology that virtually eliminates light reflection. This feature enhances clarity and realism while preserving the authentic beauty of all visuals. To improve image quality and user flexibility further, Canvas features 3 HDMI inputs (1 with ARC) , Auto *

A World-Class Museum and More at Your Fingertips!

Thanks to its special "Art Time", Canvas lets users display a virtual world-class museum's worth of their chosen visual art favorites. The set comes pre-loaded with 150+ pieces of art. Users can also upload other pieces or original work via Google.

About SKYWORTH



SKYWORTH USA is the North American division of SKYWORTH Group, a leading global electronics company established in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen. SKYWORTH's strong international reputation is based on innovation, quality, and sustainability principles. Headquartered in Chino, CA, SKYWORTH USA focuses on providing consumers with affordable, high-quality indoor and outdoor TVs and other home electronics.

