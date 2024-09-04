FM, Tunisian Counterpart Talk Halting Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 4 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Wednesday, spoke with Muhammad Ali Al-Nafti, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia, over the phone. During their conversation, he congratulated Al-Nafti on taking on his new position and they talked about ways to fortify the brotherly ties between the two countries.The two ministers emphasized the need of uniting all efforts to halt Israeli aggression and the humanitarian crisis as they addressed ways to end Israeli aggression against Gaza and the occupied West Bank during the call.Safadi and Al-Nafti both emphasized the necessity of respecting the current historical and legal status in Islamic and Christian holy sites as well as the necessity of putting an end to Israeli attacks on sanctuaries in occupied Jerusalem.Safadi emphasized that His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Custodian of these holy sites, places a high premium on preserving these sites and their Arab, Islamic, and Christian identities, giving them all of the Kingdom's capabilities.The two ministers emphasized the richness of the two nations' historical fraternal ties as well as their desire to expand them in a number of areas.They decided to get together outside of the ministerial sessions of the Arab League Council, which will take place in Cairo in a few days.