Logimotion Partners With Hyperlooptt And Aerospace Times Feiping For Inaugural Edition

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Hyperloop Technologies (HyperloopTT) and Aerospace Times Feiping have been announced as the key partners for the Transportation & Mobility section at Logimotion 2024

The Transportation & Mobility section is a for local and international organisations to showcase cutting-edge innovations in ground transportation, air, maritime, rail, and intermodal transportation The inaugural edition of Logimotion will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-11 December 2024 Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT), a US-headquartered high-speed transportation pioneer and China-based aircraft manufacturing company Aerospace Times Feiping have joined forces with Logimotion to become the main partners for the event's Transportation & Mobility section. The inaugural edition of Logimotion will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 10 to 11 December 2024.

Logimotion will be Co Located with Automechanika Dubai 2024

Logimotion 2024 is a first-of-its-kind event that will bring together global leaders in mobility and logistics in the central hub of Dubai. The event is tailored to showcase technologies and solutions within these vital sectors, while sharing the latest industry insights through an immersive conference programme.

Logimotion will provide unparalleled opportunities for attendees to network with industry professionals, gain knowledge from thought leaders, and catalyse growth in the mobility and logistics sectors.

Dishan Isaac, Exhibition Director, Logimotion said, "We are delighted to welcome HyperloopTT and Aerospace Times Feiping as partners for the Transportation & Mobility Section at Logimotion. The brightest minds in the industry will come together at this event to help shape a more sustainable, interconnected future, and these two organisations have a pivotal role to play in this process."

Commenting on the partnership , Andres de Leon, Chief Executive Officer at HyperloopTT added , "Logimotion promises to become a must-attend fixture in the global logistics and mobility industry's calendar, so we are extremely proud to be involved as a main partner for the Transportation & Mobility section at the first-ever edition. Global collaboration lies at the heart of HyperloopTT, which is why we are so excited to tap into the show's spirit of connectivity and innovation as we share our vision for the future of transportation."

Hyperloops are tube-based transportation systems designed to move goods and people at 'airplane speeds' safely, efficiently and sustainably. The introduction of hyperloops would reduce travel time between city centres and logistics hubs from hours to minutes, promoting widespread economic expansion and replacing contemporary emissions-heavy methods of transportation.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a leading transportation and technology licensing company focused on the advancement of high-speed transit through the hyperloop. To date, the company has developed a full-scale test system, a comprehensive insurance framework and robust certification guidelines for its innovations.

The systems being developed by HyperloopTT have the potential to revolutionise the transportation sector with ultra-fast, sustainable and energy-efficient transit solutions. In addition to the company's showcase at Logimotion, de Len will address attendees at the TransMobility Forum, which will explore the next generation of mobility.

Aerospace Times Feiping belongs to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation and is currently the worlds largest high-tech enterprise for logistics Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems and provides R&D, production and manufacturing.

At Logimotion 2024, Aerospace Feipeng Co. will showcase its UAV portfolio. This includes, among others, the FP-985 large fixed-wing aircraft, which has a loading capacity of 1700kg and offers features such as the capacity to operate during the day and night, in sandstorms, high-temperature environments and solar radiation resistance along with offering large cargo capacities and high efficiency.

The inaugural edition of Logimotion, which will coincide with Automechanika Dubai 2024, will encompass three main product areas, Warehousing Solutions & Equipment, Freight, Cargo & Material Handling and Transportation & Mobility. Alongside the exhibition, the two-day event will feature three pivotal conferences which include SCALEX, the Global Trade & Infrastructure Summit and the TransMobility Forum.

Visit the event website for information on sponsorship and exhibition opportunities.

About Logimotion

Logimotion is the global hub for transforming logistics, supply chain, transportation, and mobility. The inaugural edition of the show takes place from 10-12 December 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre uniting innovators, thought leaders, and industry experts worldwide to create the leading event in the world of logistics and mobility. Co-located with Automechanika Dubai, in the most forward-focused city, Logimotion is the platform where visionary leadership meets innovative practice to actively shape the future of dynamic industries.

For more information, please visit our website .

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 609 million. We serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services - both onsite and online - ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at:

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: .

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East's portfolio of exhibitions includes: Logimotion, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

For more information, please visit our website .