Technics Reveal New Products At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KINGSTON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today at IFA, Technics debuts its first ever wireless bookshelf HiFi Speaker System, the SC-CX700, and a new Grand Class Turntable, the SL-1300G.



The SC-CX700 is a compact active wireless speaker system that is designed for the style conscious lover. Available in the three colours (Charcoal Black, Silky Grey, and Terracotta Brown) the newest addition to Technics Premium Class portfolio is packed with its highly acclaimed and engineering. Including:



- Full-digital JENO-Engine amplifier technology with the coaxial driver, including a Smooth Flow Diaphragm, which delivers stunning, dynamic sound to fill any room

- A lightweight ring tweeter that lets sound rise and converge quickly for faithful sound reproduction

- A Balanced Driver Mounting Architecture (BDMA) and separate enclosure structure -the Acoustic Solitude Construction- to keep the whole speaker enclosure silent and free of vibration for a purer sound



The SL-1300G is the new flagship model in the Grand Class line-up of iconic Technics turntables, building on the ΔΣ-Drive (Delta Sigma Drive) motor control technology -first seen in the SL-1200GR2- to eliminate minute motor vibrations. The latest model gives ultimate motor control allowing users to experience even clearer sound quality for the ultimate analogue vinyl experience.



Other key features of the SL-1300G include:



- A sophisticated iron coreless motor, which works with the ΔΣ-Drive to achieve ultimate motor control

- A more powerful motor which enables the usage of a bigger platter – another measure for further reducing mechanical vibrations during vinyl playback

- A new Multi-stage Silent Power Supply, which achieves a very low noise floor, enabling exceptional signal-to-noise ratio



To find out more about these products, please find the full press releases attached and check out the overview release here for information on all products launched.



You can also find relevant images of the CX700 here, and the SL-1300G here.



If you are at IFA, you can find all the new products at the Panasonic booth in Hub 27.

