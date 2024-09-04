CENTENE SUBSIDIARY IOWA TOTAL CARE AWARDED STATEWIDE MEDICAID CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation

(NYSE: CNC ), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that its Iowa-based subsidiary, Iowa Total Care , has been selected by the Iowa Department of and Human Services (HHS) to continue providing Medicaid managed care services under the Iowa Health

program. The Iowa Health Link program administers Iowa Medicaid, the Iowa Health and Wellness Plan and Healthy and Well Kids in Iowa (Hawki), to eligible adults, children and pregnant women statewide. The four-year contract is expected to begin July 1, 2025, with a possible two-year extension.

"Since 2019, Iowa Total Care has provided Iowans with local and personalized care," said Centene Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sarah M. London. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with HHS as Iowa Total Care puts the health of Iowans at the center of all it does – investing in programs and partnerships that reduce barriers to care and improve health and well-being."

Iowa Total Care will continue to provide coordinated physical, behavioral and long-term care to more than 218,600 Iowa Medicaid, Iowa Health and Wellness Plan and Hawki members across 99 counties. Under the new contract, Iowa Total Care will expand the breadth of its home and community-based services while continuing to provide its adult, child and long-term support and services members with integrated care. Iowa Total Care is one of three managed care organizations to provide services.

"Our local approach and the innovative solutions we have delivered over the last five years to support the health of communities statewide have uniquely positioned us to expand our services to help even more Iowans," said Iowa Total Care Plan President and CEO, Mitch Wasden. "We are honored to continue our commitment to, and work collaboratively with, the State and our community partners to support the health and well-being of our members."

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation , a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to

helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, .



About Iowa Total Care

Iowa Total Care

provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa

Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Iowa

Total Care is a Centene

company. For more information, visit .



SOURCE Centene Corporation