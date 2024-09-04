Youth Knowledge Forum kickstarts convening wide range of thought leaders and government officials

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 03 September 2024 - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), organized the second edition of Youth Knowledge Forum (YKF), which commenced in the capital city of Egypt, Cairo, on 2, and 3 September. The event was launched in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports. The event will set the stage to conduct active discussions on topics related to education, technology, the mental health of youth, and various other challenges they confront.

H.E. Dr. Sobhy; H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF; and Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative in Egypt, were present at the event, along with various government officials, thought leaders, and specialists. The event also witnessed a remarkable turnout from a range of young Egyptians and Arabs.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb said, “At the MBRF, we constantly look forward to playing a substantial role in the process of enhancing intellectual and knowledge mobility in the Arab world, especially among the youth. Being the fruitful outcome of our collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Egypt and UNDP, the second edition of the YKF stands out as a strategic knowledge platform to support Egyptian youth. This event enables them to benefit from insightful discussions and gain knowledge on key concepts and effective theoretical and practical tools to confront various challenges in their lives.”

Meanwhile, H.E. Dr. Sobhy said, “The second edition of the YKF is anticipated to serve as an ideal knowledge resource for Egyptian society across various categories. Through this forum, which convenes renowned individuals in the fields of science, intellect, and development, we aim to provide the country’s youth with vital insights that will help them carve a path towards a thriving future on a personal and professional level.”

For his part, Alessandro Fracassetti explained that UNDP seeks to create a deepening knowledge impact in the region’s communities and operationalize the youth’s role at local and regional levels as key priorities of UNDP. Furthermore, he said “Today’s YKF in Egypt is an important step in our ongoing efforts to empower young Egyptians. By equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge, we aim to strengthen their role in decision-making and help them succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

The inaugural session was followed by a high-level opening session titled “The Role of Governments and their Policies in Addressing Challenges to Youth.” The session, which was moderated by Rania Hashem, witnessed the participation of H.E. Dr. Sobhy; H.E. Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; and H.E. Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hano, Egypt’s Minister of Culture.

The first session of the event was held under the title ‘The Educational Process: Opportunities and Challenges’ and it witnessed the participation of Dr. Tarek Shawki, Former Minister of Education of Egypt; Dr. Hossam Badrawi, National Dialogue Advisor; Maged Harby, General Manager of EdVentures; and Abdalla Armash, President of Cairo University Students Union and Former President of the Egyptian School Students Union.

The session covered topics such as the methods for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in educational systems, the role of educational systems and training programs in advancing the youth leadership sector, and requisite skills for the youth to keep up with the demands of the global labor market. Furthermore, the session covered areas including the risks associated with relying on AI techniques to replace teachers’ intervention and reduce human interaction, and the digital skills that the youth require to optimally leverage them in the education process.

Held under the title ‘The Impact of Technology on Future Jobs’, the second session featured various prominent individuals, including Abdel-Moneim Imam, Member of Parliament and Secretary of the Planning and Budget Committee; Eng. Huda Dahroug, Advisor to the Minister for Digital Community Development at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; Eng. Mostafa Abou Gamrah, Expert in Communication and Information Technology; Nora Abu Al Saud, CEO of Education for Employment, Egypt; and Mohamad Taha, Project Manager of Tawwar we Ghayyar, Care, Egypt.

The session’s key topics covered shifts occurring in the labor market and the impact of digitalization on the Arab labor market. This included exploring the new employment opportunities that are being created by technological developments as well as the jobs that may eventually lose prominence or change. In addition, participants shed light on the influence of technology and digital transformation on employment opportunities as well as the related legal implications. They further underscored the significance of education and training in enhancing worker competencies and providing them with real-world experience and skills needed to succeed in the ever-evolving world.

The session further highlighted various pillars, including challenges and opportunities linked to employment and freelance skills. In addition, the discussion underscored the role of technology and digital communication in supporting Arab youth to boost their practice of free commercial activities and artisan skills. Participants also addressed the potential struggles they might encounter as well as the rise of the gig economy and its effects on conventional employment models.

The third session on the inaugural day was held under the ‘Mental Health of Arab Youth in Light of Technology and AI Acceleration’ with the participation of Ambassador Nabila Makram, Chairman of the Technical Secretariat of the National Alliance for Developmental Work and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fahim Foundation for Mental Health Support; Eng. Ahmed Abu Elhaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Shezlong; and Dr. Monan Abdel Maksoud, Secretary-General of the General Secretariat of Mental Health. The session was moderated by Amr Mousa, Head of CBC Reporters.

The session witnessed a comprehensive discussion on key topics, including the preventive techniques and root causes of the increase in psychological problems linked to excessive technology use. It also explored the effects of AI developments on Arab youth’s mental health and social interactions, as well as the negative effects of excessive reliance on technology over the development of personal skills on mental health. In addition, participants engaged in a thorough conversation on the impact of online gaming addiction on social behavior and mental health.

The first day of the YKF concluded with a session focusing on ‘Enhancing the Role of Youth in Decision-Making Centers.’ The session convened renowned personalities, including Dr. Mohamad Hany, Beni Suef Governor; PM Mahmoud Abdo Husein, Head of the Youth and Sports Committee; and PM Hiyam Mohamed Eltabbakh. The session was moderated by PM Ahmed Fathi, the National Dialogue Youth Committee Rapporteur.

The session covered topics such as the obstacles young people face while participating in politics and ways to address these challenges to ensure their participation in decision-making more effectively. Additionally, the session explored how the youth’s active participation in decision-making processes can play a critical role in social transformation and sustainable development. The speakers stressed the need to educate young people for leadership and decision-making responsibilities. They also highlighted the significance of increasing youth representation in non-governmental groups and international institutions such as the United Nations.

The second edition of the YKF will witness insightful discussions and interactions with successful and inspiring young leaders. It will also facilitate active conversations with young people, allowing them to express their ambitions.





