120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar Announces New Film, Returns To Acting After Three Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Farhan Akhtar is not just a terrific filmmaker, but also an incredible performer, having given standout performances in films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Rock On, and many others. His most recent screen appearance was in the 2021 OTT Toofan, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. After a three-year absence from acting, Farhan has announced his return with a new movie titled 120 Bahadur.

Farhan published a motion graphic for 120 Bahadur on Instagram, along with a comment outlining the project's contents. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tell the tale of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, on film.



Celebrity reaction

Ranveer Singh expressed his delight by commenting on Farhan's post with a variety of emojis, including heart and fire symbols, to send his best wishes for the new film.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is ready to return to filmmaking with Don 3, after a lengthy hiatus. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the key roles, and according to recent speculations, Sobhita Dhulipala from Made in Heaven will appear in a unique dance sequence.

