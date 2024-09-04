Israeli Occupation Kills Six Palestinians In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation army Wednesday killed six Palestinians in a new aggression on sheikh Zayed Towers area in the north of the Gaza Strip.
The medical teams were able to recover six bodies and transporting eight injured, said health authorities in a press statement.
Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces continue their artillery shelling on the eastern areas of the Gaza Strip from the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood to Rafah. (end)
wab
MENAFN04092024000071011013ID1108635266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.