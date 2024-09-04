Israeli Occupation Kills Six Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Wednesday killed six Palestinians in a new aggression on Zayed Towers area in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The medical teams were able to recover six bodies and transporting eight injured, said authorities in a press statement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces continue their artillery shelling on the eastern areas of the Gaza Strip from the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood to Rafah. (end)

wab









