Chance To Get Active, Thanks To New Balance Foundation

(MENAFN- Pressat) A new fund has been set up to improve the and wellbeing of communities through and physical activity, thanks to Cumbria-based sportswear firm New Balance's charitable foundation, New Balance Foundation (NBF).

The New Balance Foundation Get Active Fund will award grants to community groups and charitable organisations helping people become more active in under-represented communities.

The fund is being managed by Cumbria Community Foundation. Grants will generally be in the range of £1,000 to £5,000, although one grant of up to £10,000 may be considered.

Caroline Adams, Development Manager for Cumbria Community Foundation, explained the need for the fund.“Research by Sport England shows that one in four adults and one in three children in Cumbria are identified as being 'inactive' – which means that they are completing less than 30 minutes per week of moderate physical activity.

“Participation rates are significantly lower among certain sections of society, including women and girls, and Black and Asian children and young people.

“There's overwhelming evidence for the life-changing benefits of being active – from childhood through to old age. As we get older, regular exercise reduces our risk of illness – from heart disease, stroke, colon and breast cancer to obesity and osteoporosis. Every year, leading an active lifestyle prevents 900,000 cases of diabetes and 93,000 cases of dementia (the leading cause of death in the UK) – a combined saving of £7.1 billion to the UK economy.

“Therefore, we are really grateful to NBF for choosing to create this fund and look forward to supporting groups across Cumbria who keep communities active.”

Paola Bethmage, Global Grants Manager at New Balance Foundation, said:“We're excited to work alongside Cumbria Community Foundation to invest in community-led initiatives aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of families and neighbourhoods close to our Flimby factory. To date, NBF has provided more than $300,000 USD in grants to organizations in the region.”

“New Balance Foundation is laser-focused on changing a generation through our grants to outcomes-oriented programmes and we look forward to embarking on this collaboration with the hopes of making a lasting positive impact in Cumbria.”

The closing date for applications to the New Balance Foundation Get Active Fund is 1 November 2024.

Applications are welcomed from community groups and charitable, not-for-profit organisations where activity makes a tangible and long-term difference to health, wellbeing, confidence and social or economic activity.

Priority will be given to projects that benefit the following:

. Culturally diverse communities

. Disabled people

. People with long-term health conditions

. People aged 55+

. Women and girls

Also prioritised will be those who have experienced the following challenges:

. have been, are, or at risk of being excluded from school or college

. are not in education, employment, or training (NEETs)

. have been, or are, associated with or affected by gangs and/or exploitation

. are experiencing, or have been impacted by, domestic violence and abuse

. are experiencing homelessness

. are refugees or asylum seekers, or are newly arrived migrants

. are care experienced young people

Find out more about the fund at .

Anyone applying for more than £5,000 should speak to a Grants Officer first.

For further information, please contact Sarah Thompson on 01900 825760 or email ... .

Cumbria Community Foundation gives around £6 million in grants a year to local charities and voluntary groups through over 100 grant making funds set up by generous businesses, individuals and families.

To find out more about setting up a fund and supporting those in need in Cumbria, contact Development Manager Caroline Adams on 01900 820825 or email ... .