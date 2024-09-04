General Staff Update: 207 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 3, a total of 207 combat clashes were reported along frontlines in Ukraine, more than half of them being in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

This is according to the General Staff of the of Ukraine update as of 8:00, Wednesday, September 4.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes at the positions of the Ukrainian forces and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 86 air strikes, including dropping 123 glide bombs. In addition, the Russian military conducted 4,205 shellings, including 97 with MLPS, and used 1,406 kamikaze drones for strikes.

The Russians airstrikes targeted the settlements of Esman, Usok, Yunakivka, Sumy, Makarove, Male Vesele, Petropavlivka, Borova, Stupochki, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, Dachne, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Selydove, Mirnohrad, Antonivka, Vuhledar, Shakhtarske, Piatykhatky, Tomaryne, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Vyrivka and Mykolaivka.

Over the past day, Ukraine's missile and artillery units launched 16 strikes at the enemy's manpower hubs and hit one pontoon crossing.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four offensive and assault operations near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were nine combat clashes. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assaults near Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka and towards Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces disrupted 32 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts near Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka and Druzheliubivka.

In the Siversk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five attacks near Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, and Ivanodarivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The situation is under control. The enemy's operations were supported by aviation: they hit the settlements of Stupochky, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora with glide bombs and unguided air missiles.

The enemy attempted to advance seven times near Toretsk, supported by seven bomb strikes. In total, there were 15 combat clashes in the Toretsk sector. The Russian forces also launched attacks near New York, Nelipivka, Kurdiumivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 enemy attacks. The Russian troops are trying to advance in the vicinity of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, and Selydove. The Russians' main efforts are concentrated towards Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, and Mykhailivka. Twice, the enemy struck Oleksandropol with unguided air missiles, bombarded Selydove and Myrnohrad with glide bombs.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold Russian troops back near Halytsynivka, Ukrainsk, Zhelane, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka. In total, the invaders attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense lines 50 times, used armored vehicles, but suffered significant losses.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made 10 attempts to seize the Ukrainian positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to push forward six times near Novoandriivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka.

The invaders became active in the Prydniprovske sector, where the Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks. In addition, the Russians launched airstrikes at Mykolaivka, Tomaryne, Beryslav, Tiahynka, and Vyrivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation did not change significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were spotted.

In the border areas in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russians maintain their military presence, conduct reconnaissance activities and launch artillery strikes.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their offensive operations in the Kursk sector.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 4, 2024 amount to about 620,350 people, including 1,390 casualties over the last day.