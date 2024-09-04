Cathay Cancels More Flights Over A350s Engine Part Failure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said Wednesday that another 22 flights will be cancelled until Saturday as work continues to replace lines on numerous A350 planes, public broadcaster Television Hong Kong reported.

Engineers identified 15 aircraft in need of repairs after a flight to Zurich was forced to return to Hong Kong due to a glitch on Monday, according to the report.

The city's flag carrier said a total of 90 flights have been cancelled this week, but some of the affected have already been repaired and all 15 are expected to be back in service by Saturday.

"Completing thorough inspection and maintenance for all A350 aircraft within such a short timeframe has been challenging," said Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowan.

The airline said the engine component failure identified in its planes is the first of its kind on any A350 anywhere in the world.

Other operators of the A350 aircraft include Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines and British Airways. Japan Airlines said Wednesday that there has been no impact on A350 operations so far. (end)

