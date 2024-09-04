Milaha Achieves FSSC 22000 Certification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Food Safety System Certification (FSSC 22000) by the FSSC Foundation. This certification underscores Milaha's dedication to adhering to both regional warehousing regulations and global food safety standards.

The certification was granted to Milaha Logistics City (MLC), which has demonstrated exceptional capabilities and growth. Over the past year, MLC expanded its facilities to cover more than 430,000 square meters and added a state-of-the-art storage facility spanning 36,000 square meters, capable of accommodating 56,600 pallets. These enhancements reflect Milaha's commitment to providing top-tier logistics solutions that meet stringent safety and quality standards.

Fahad bin Saad Al Qahtani, Milaha's Group Chief Executive Officer, remarked on the significance of the achievement:“Receiving the FSSC 22000 accreditation is a significant milestone for Milaha. This certification is not only a testament to our rigorous adherence to food safety and quality standards but also reinforces our position as a premier choice for logistics solutions. It assures our clients that their products are handled with the highest level of safety and professionalism.”

The FSSC 22000 certification is a globally recognised standard that ensures comprehensive food safety management. It covers all aspects of food safety, including the receiving, storing, and transportation of refrigerated, chilled, temperature-controlled, and dry food products. By meeting these rigorous standards, Milaha mitigates legal and regulatory risks for both it and its clients, enhancing trust and reliability in its warehousing services.

This certification will further bolster Milaha's reputation as a trusted logistics partner and is expected to attract new clients by demonstrating Milaha's adherence to the most advanced international food safety regulations. The certification also assures current clients that their products are stored and handled in a facility that meets the highest standards of safety and quality.

MLC offers a broad array of storage solutions to cater to diverse customer needs in Qatar and the GCC. These include open yard storage, temperature-controlled environments (+18 to +22°C), chilled storage (+1 to +4°C), and frozen storage (-18 to -24°C).