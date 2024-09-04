Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Sanjay Raut Slams Eknath Shinde-Led Govt, Asks 'Who Made CCTV Footage Disappear From School'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the Eknath Shinde over the Badlapur incident, where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Raut also questioned the State government's silence regarding the disappearance of CCTV footage from the school involved in the case.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said,“The Chief (Eknath Shinde) and Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) are not talking about this, we are talking about this. Who made the CCTV footage disappear from the school? The head of the institution must have done this. Why did he do it? Just to save a constable or is there some other mystery behind it? What is the government doing?”

Last month, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar revealed that CCTV footage from the past 15 days had gone missing from the Badlapur school where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted. Kesarkar emphasized the need to investigate the disappearance of the footage and the underlying motives.

He also proposed installing panic buttons in schools, similar to CCTV systems, to enhance safety. Additionally, a report from the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry regarding the Badlapur sexual abuse case had previously been submitted to the Education Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bombay High Court proposed three names for forming a committee to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for police, hospitals, and schools in handling cases of sexual assault involving minors.

On August 31, a Thane Court had approved the Special Investigating Team's request for a test identification parade of the accused in the Badlapur case. The parade, conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, allowed the survivors to identify the accused. The case involves the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-olds within their school in Badlapur, Maharashtra.

The SIT developed a psychological profile of the suspects to aid in further investigation.

The case of the alleged sexual assault has triggered widespread outrage across the state, leading to numerous protests nationwide.

On August 17, the police arrested a school attendant in connection with the abuse of the girls.

(With inputs from ANI)