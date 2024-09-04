Iran’s per capita honey output amounts to 1.415KG

(MENAFN) According to an announcement by an official from Iran’s Agriculture Ministry, the country’s per capita honey production currently stands at 1.415 kilograms. This figure reflects the amount of honey produced per individual in Iran. In comparison, the per capita consumption of honey is slightly lower at 1.397 kilograms, indicating that domestic production is closely aligned with consumption levels.



The deputy minister for livestock products affairs, Mohammad-Ebrahim Hassan-Nejad, reported that there are approximately 155,000 individuals employed in Iran’s apiaries. These workers are engaged across a total of 94,932 apiaries throughout the country, highlighting the significant scale of Iran’s honey industry and its importance to the agricultural sector.



Iran is recognized as the third-largest honey producer globally, according to data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This ranking underscores the country's substantial role in the global honey market. Mokhtar Mohajer, the chairman of the Animal Science Research Institute, has emphasized the need for increased honey production. He indicated that production per colony should be raised by three to four kilograms, in line with the Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026), which aims to enhance honey yields by leveraging the diverse plant life and pasture areas available in Iran.



In addition to honey, Iran also produces other bee-related products annually. These include 8,300 kilograms of royal jelly, 406 tons of pollen, 2,536 tons of beeswax, 247 tons of propolis, and 3,917 grams of bee venom. These figures reflect the broader scope of Iran’s apicultural industry and its contributions to various sectors beyond just honey production.

