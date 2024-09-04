(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Press release: MSCI affirms Leonteq's AA ESG rating

04.09.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE | MSCI AFFIRMS LEONTEQ'S AA ESG RATING





Zurich, 4 September 2024





Leonteq AG today announced that MSCI ESG Research (MSCI) has affirmed the company's ESG rating of AA.

MSCI, the world's largest provider of ESG indexes, affirmed Leonteq's AA rating (on a scale of AAA-CCC). According to MSCI, Leonteq thus is leading its in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities and now ranks among the top twenty-five of MSCI's 60 diversified financial peers worldwide.

Earlier this year, Sustainalytics assigned Leonteq an ESG Risk Rating of 13.0. This score categorizes Leonteq as continuing to have 'Low Risk' (on a scale from severe (≥40) to negligible (≤10)) of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors. The company thus ranks among the top fifty of 963 diversified financials.

Both ratings are in recognition of the company's efforts in further embedding ESG considerations and sustainability practices in its business activities and to reporting transparently on its progress each year.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated:“Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy, and we are convinced that our targeted approach in this regard is generating long-term value for all our stakeholders. We continue to advance measures to promote sustainability and responsible behaviour throughout the organisation, and we are pleased to be externally recognised for these efforts.”

Leonteq's sustainability disclosures and other ESG ratings are available at





LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product categories. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

