Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns
Akbar Novruz
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, the
parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook,
Azernews reports.
“The Verkhovna Rada has received a statement from Ukrainian
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about his resignation,” he posted,
adding that the statement will be considered at one of the next
plenary sessions.
The reasons for the resignations were not specified. The news
came after months of reports about the possible replacement of
several Ukrainian ministers.
