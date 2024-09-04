Baku Hosts International Event On Digitalization And Environmental Sustainability
Akbar Novruz
An international event titled "Paperless Government:
Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation" is taking
place in Baku today, organized by the Innovation and Digital
Development Agency (IRIA) in cooperation with the UN representative
office in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The event is part of the "29 Climate Talks: Road to COP29"
series, focusing on digital transformation and its environmental
impact.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov
highlighted Azerbaijan's proactive role in combating global climate
change. He emphasized the country's commitment to merging
digitalization with environmental sustainability, stating:
"Using the power of digitalization and innovation, the
principles of environmental protection and ensuring sustainable
development form the basis of our vision of the future. The COP29
summit is of great importance in terms of demonstrating
Azerbaijan's initiatives on digital transformation and
sustainability with innovative solutions, 'green' economy,
including nature protection. I think that by combining the
principles of technology and efficiency, we can build a sustainable
future where economic growth and environmental responsibility come
together."
The event's primary goal is to encourage collaboration and
dialogue among various sectors to address the global climate
crisis. It brings together experts and stakeholders to explore the
intersection of digital transformation and environmental
sustainability, presenting successful models and strategies from
around the world. Through discussions and knowledge sharing,
participants aim to develop effective digital strategies that
enhance both environmental and social well-being.
