Katara Inaugurates Exhibition On Migrants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara has inaugurated an titled migrants by Saudi fine artist Saleh Alqasem in Building 18, running until September 14.

The opening was attended by Katara General Manager Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar H H Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud, along with a lineup of representatives of missions in the country, art enthusiasts, and artists.

The exhibition features 30 paintings through which Alqasem presents his experience with migration in an impressionistic, abstract, and expressionist styles, using colors and shapes that evoke nostalgia for the past, a sense of loyalty to nature, and a love for a place, creating visually appealing elements. Commenting on the occasion, the Katara General Manager said that the exhibition represents an important addition to Katara's diverse and distinctive art exhibitions, which aim to enrich the local and regional arts and cultural scenes.

Dr. Al Sulaiti added that Katara builds bridges between cultures and peoples through arts and literature, noting that fine arts are among the most expressive forms of art.